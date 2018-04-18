BREAKING NEWS: Major Govt Books Scam unearthed in Rajouri

District Administration Rajouri has detected a major scam involving sale of Government published free books meant for distribution in schools being sold by private schools . More than 25 schools have been caught selling such books.
Teams of education department inspected schools in Thanamandi Rajouri and Darhal Meanwhile, ADCs SDMs and Tehsidars have been directed for inspection in respective areas. Sample books have been lifted from several schools.
