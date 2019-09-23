BREAKING NEWS: JU Officers’ forum rubbishes media report, refuses any strike today

STATE TIMES NEWS: Rubbishing the reports published in section of media, President of JU Officers Forum Rajinder Singh on Monday morning refused any strike by its members and employees. “We are going to talk to JU management for redressal of our grievances and there is no strike,” Singh told STATE TIMES, adding “print media has published wrong report” .
