BREAKING NEWS: J&K Bank officers, govt officials, businessman booked for illegal appropriation of subsidy with inflated project cost

STATE TIMES NEWS

FIR 3/2019 under section 5(1) (d) P.C Act Samvat 2006, punishable u/S 5(2) of the Act r/w 420 & 120-B RPC has been registered in Anti Corruption Bureau against Shiekh Imran Director M/S Kehwa Square Pvt. Ltd. BohriKadal Srinagar, officers of J&K Bank and other Govt officials, for illegal appropriation of subsidy with inflated project cost for establishment of CA storage at Lassipora, Pulwama .