BREAKING NEWS: J&K Bank Asst VP, Executive HR suspended

J&K Bank has suspended two senior officials for leaking ACB letter on social media.
The suspended officers include Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan, Assistant Vice President HR and Zahid Idrees, Executive HR.
