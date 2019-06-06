BREAKING NEWS: HC grants bail to SKUAST VC Dr Nagendra Sharma and Ex- Registrar A K Koul

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Thursday grants bail to former Vice Chancellor SKUAST Dr Nagendra Sharma and the then Registrar A K Koul. Both the accused were arrested and lodged in District Jail after the anti corruption court convicted them on June 5.*

Both the accused Dr. Nagendra Sharma, son of Shiv Shankar, resident of Plot No. 41, Shiv Nagar Colony, IVRI Road Izatnagar, Bareilly UP, the then Vice Chancellor SKUAST- Jammu and Ashok Kumar Koul, son of Prem Nath Koul, resident of Ladhoo, Batpora, Kashmir at present Bakshi Enclave, Patta Paloura Jammu, the then Registrar SKUAST- Jammu were awarded one year imprisonment and fine of Rs 25,000 each.