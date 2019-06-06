BREAKING NEWS: HC grants bail to SKUAST VC Dr Nagendra Sharma and Ex- Registrar A K Koul

STATE
TIMES NEWS
The Jammu
and Kashmir High Court on Thursday grants bail to former Vice Chancellor
SKUAST Dr Nagendra Sharma and the then
Registrar A K Koul. Both the accused
were arrested and lodged in District Jail after the anti corruption court
convicted them on June 5.*
Both the
accused Dr. Nagendra Sharma, son of Shiv Shankar, resident of Plot No. 41, Shiv
Nagar Colony, IVRI Road Izatnagar, Bareilly UP, the then Vice Chancellor
SKUAST- Jammu and Ashok Kumar Koul, son of Prem Nath Koul, resident of Ladhoo,
Batpora, Kashmir at present Bakshi Enclave, Patta Paloura Jammu, the then
Registrar SKUAST- Jammu were awarded one year imprisonment and fine of Rs
25,000 each.
