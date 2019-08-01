BREAKING NEWS: Former Bar President Adv A V Gupta and Former Senior AAG S C Gupta suspended from basic membership of J&K High Court Bar Association

Former Bar President and senior
Advocate A V Gupta and former senior AAG S C Gupta have been suspended from
basic membership of J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu for airing their
views regarding retention and strengthening of Article 35A.
The Bar has also decided to issue
showcause notices to all those members who expressed their views regarding
Article 35A.
