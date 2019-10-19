BREAKING NEWS: FIR registered against Project Head, Manager of Sterlite Technologies Ltd for preparing forged documents

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Crime Branch, Jammu on Saturday registered FIR against Suvesh Pahwa, Project head of Sterlite SBI building Trikuta Nagar and Anoop Slathia Manger of the Sterlite Technologies Ltd., R/o Rajouri, A/P SBI Building, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu and others for preparing a forged document i.e agreement dated 06.10.2016 with the intention to put the complainant namely Mohd Ayoub Khan (contractor) S/o Juma Khan R/o Surankote District Poonch to huge financial loss. They further sublet the said work to another contractor by way of making forged documents in violation of the agreement

A written complaint was lodged by complainant Mohd Ayoub Khan (contractor by profession) S/o Juma Khan R/o Surankote District Poonch in Crime Branch, Jammu, wherein the complainant stated that BSNL had allotted work for providing and laying of underground NFS cable network in Rajouri to M/S Sterlite Technologies, a business partner of M/S Ericsson, who further allotted the contract for an amount of Rs. 60.00 lakhs in favour of the complainant by virtue of an agreement. The complainant took over the assignment to execute the allotted work but unfortunately the accused demanded an amount of Rs. 1 laklh as commission for releasing payments, as the complainant had incurred approximately Rs. 55.00 lakhs for execution of works. The accused further managed cancellation of the said work order and re-allotted it to Qayoom Hussain Shah in clear violation of the rules and regulations of the company and causing huge loss to the complainant.

On receipt of this complaint Crime Branch Jammu, took cognizance by initiating a Preliminary Verification and established that the complainant was actually defrauded by the accused in violation of the agreement. Case has been registered and the investigation has been set in motion.