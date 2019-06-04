BREAKING NEWS: Ex-VC Dr Nagendra convicted in SKUAST scam

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Special judge Anti Corruption Jammu Y P Bourney sentences and hold guilty former Vice Chancellor of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology, Jammu (SKUAST-J) Dr Nagendra Sharma, the then incharge Registrar K K Koul and acquits five other middle rung officers in much publicized case of bunglings and appointments scam in SKUAST –J.