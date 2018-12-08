Share Share 0 Share

BREAKING NEWS:

At least 11 passengers died and several others were injured in a road accident in Mandi tehsil of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Reports said that a passenger bus ( JK02W0445) heading towards Poonch from Loran skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge at Plera.

They said that at least persons travelling on the bus died in the accident while several others were injured. The injured, according to reports, were shifted to a sb-district hospital Mandi for treatment.









Names of dead on spot as under.

1 Chokidar Wali Mohd s/o Qadir Sheikh r/o barachar loran age about 70/72

2 Gulam Hasan s/o Noor Mohd R/o chekriban Loran age about 55 yrs

3 Parveen Akhter w/o mohd Rashid R/o loran age about 32 yrs

4 One baby s/o Mohd Rashid r/o Loran age 08 months

5 Ajaz Ahmed s/o Md Ramzan r/o Loran age 35 yrs

6 Bashir Ahmed age 65 yrs R/o Loran Further details are awaited.