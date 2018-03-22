Breaking News: Ashok Addl DC Kathua: Rishpal Jt Comm JMC

STATE TIMES NEWS
Ashok Sharma Addl Secy PHE has been posted as Addl DC Kathua..
Rishpal Singh Addl DC Kathua has been posted as Joint Comm, Jammu Municipal Corporation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
HoD Medicine highlights arthritis burden in national meet
Sanjay Dutt to star in comedy film “Blockbuster”
Feels great to be 40, will continue to challenge gender stereotypes: Rani
As an actor, it is my duty to innovate: Rani Mukerji
Big Bazaar honours Miss India 2018 Jammu audition winners
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper