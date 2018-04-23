BREAKING NEWS: Absconder Pinky arrested by Crime Branch

Share Share 0 Share 0

Pinky Gupta alias Saroj, wife of Shiv Pratab Gupta resident of Plot No. 48, Lane No. 9, Green Enclave, near J&K Board of School Education, Rehari Jammu, who was absconding since 2015 with crores of rupees from Jammu, has been arrested.

Pinky, with the help of some other accused had collected crores on the name of Finance Company and went underground. She had even sold her house over night. Many more arrests are likely to be made at her instance.