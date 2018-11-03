BREAKING: Flight operations temporarily suspended at Srinagar Airport

SRINAGAR: Flight operations temporarily suspended at Srinagar Airport due to snowfall. All outgoing flights lined up on tarmac. Runway closed till 3 PM.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Female-oriented’ films will be a thing till they become a norm: Richa Chadha
‘Kedarnath’ to hit the screens on December 7
Air pollutants major contributor for cardio respiratory diseases: Dr Sushil
Aamir Khan the only daring actor: Vishal Bhardwaj
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder; Causes, Prevention and Myth
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper