Brave Warriors’ meeting held; Col Sahi elected State Director WDI for J&K for seventh three-year term

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

CHANDIGARH: The executive body of The War Decorated India (WDI) held bi-annual meeting under its President and former Southern Army Commander, Lt Gen A.S Sihota here on Saturday at the Defence Services Officers’ Institute.

Air Marshal Randhir Singh, Ex Vice President co- chaired the meeting. The meeting was attended by State Directors and trustees of the WDI Trust. J&K State was represented by Col Dr Virendra K Sahi, VrC who is the uncontested, unanimously elected State Director of WDI for J&K for a seventh three year term.

The meeting deliberated on various administrative aspects, reviewed the welfare efforts in various States and made allocations for the next triennial convention cum reunion meet scheduled for March 2019. The allocations included financial assistance to Vir Naris of the martyrs of personnel below the officers’ ranks.

The achievements of the J&K Chapter of J&K were greatly appreciated. On a proposal from State Director J&K it was decided to make adequate copies of the recently released documentary on Brig Rajinder Singh, MVC, ‘The Savior of Kashmir’ and forward to all State Directors for display in their States and State run schools besides the army schools. This will be done under the aegis of the War Decorated India. It was announced that the Air India has extended the 75 per cent concession on basic fare to the Vir Chakra awardees also which was so far available only by PVC and MVC warded. It is also under active consideration to renew the free travel railway card pass for five years which so far needed annual renewal. Various details and progress of welfare schemes were deliberated and the future actions decided and assigned to members. The meeting was also graced by Air Marshal M.S Sheikhon, Brig B.S Gill, Col G.S Bajwa, Lilly Bawa, Kumud Kumar and Brid J.K Tomar and Capt Reet M.P Singh.