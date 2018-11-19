Bral Brahmin Biradari congregation on Nov 22, 23

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The bi-annual congregation of Bral Brahmin Biradari will be held on November 22, 2018 at Mawa-Brahmna, Akhnoor, Jammu and on November 23, 2018 at Basawa Chowki-Choura, Akhnoor, Jammu.

The devotees belonging to Bral Brahmin Biradari and others have been requested to participate and take blessings of Kul Devi.

In this connection, a meeting was held here on Sunday under the presidentship of Mangal Bral in which arrangements were finalized for the congregation at Mawa-Brahmna and Basawa. The programmee will start with Hawan followed by Kirtan.

A grand Bhandara will also be organised on the occasion, Bral added.