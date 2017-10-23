Braid chopping incidents vitiate peace in Kashmir: BJP

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Sunday termed the alleged braid chopping incidents as a “new tool” in the hands of separatist and anti-national elements to vitiate peace in the Valley.

The party has sought a probe by under the supervision of a High Court judge into such alleged incidents so that the truth comes to the fore.

“The BJP has taken a strong exception to efforts being made to create unrest in the Kashmir Valley under the guise of protests against the alleged incidents braid chopping. This is a new tool of separatists and anti nationals to vitiate peace,” chief spokesperson of the party, Sunil Sethi, said in a statement here.

He said hair chopping was being used as an excuse to incite people to protest violently.

Recent incidents in which innocent tourists were targeted and subject to violence has done a lot of damage to visitor inflow, he said.

“Incidents of braid chopping which started in Rajasthan in June this year and were reported in some other parts including Jammu have been seen as an opportunity by anti- social separatists to spread hatred against the government and its agencies involved in maintaining peace,” he claimed.

Sethi said the veracity incidents can be verified only after investigation but an atmosphere was being created deliberately to make it difficult for probes to take place.

It is a known fact that many accusations against security forces and agencies in the past have been found to be motivated and false, he said.

The BJP leader noted that investigators were required to investigate both sides of story. He called for investigations into the alleged incidents under the supervision of a high court judge to ensure that the truth comes out.

The spokesperson said that peace has been restored in Valley after concerted efforts by security forces in eliminating a large number of militants and of the NIA in blocking terror funds while also crediting demonetization, saying it too had a huge impact.

He said the interest of nation was paramount and persons involved in inciting public should be brought to book. He said none but mischief mongers stood to gain from such incidents.