Braid chopping; attempt to create mass hysteria: CM

Srinagar: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said the braid chopping incidents were attempts to create mass hysteria and undermine the dignity of women in the state.

She said the government will take steps to “find the motives behind the braid chopping attacks”.

“Braid chopping incidents are attempts to create mass hysteria and undermine the dignity of the women in the state,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, police today arrested six persons on charges of rumour mongering about braid chopping in the vicinity of Batamaloo.

“These rumour mongers were taking advantage of braid chopping incidents to instigate general public for protests and to motivate the youth of Batamaloo area to pelt stones upon deployed security forces,” a police spokesman said.

He said the basic aim of these detained persons was to disrupt peace and tranquillity of the valley, so that the people of the locality take out processions against the government.

Separatist groups have blamed security agencies for the attacks and have called for protests against the incidents.

They called for a general strike on October 9, which evoked good response.

More than 100 braid chopping incidents have been reported so far but no arrests have been made even after passage of one month.

Police has formed special investigation teams in most of the valley districts and offered a reward of Rs six lakh for information leading to arrest of the culprits.