Brahmleen of DIS Jammu shines in National Karate Championship

JAMMU: Brahmleen Kour, a student of Doon International School, Jammu brought laurels to the State and institution by winning a bronze medal in the recently concluded All India Independence Cup Karate Championship at Delhi. Brahmleen, a student of class 6, strived hard and settled for bronze medal after competing fiercely amongst hundreds of other athletes who came from different parts of the country.

The school administration congratulated Brahmleen on her rare feat and wished her best of luck for her future endeavours.