Brahmin Sabha resents closure of mobile internet

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: Brahmin Sabha Nowshera held a meeting on Tuesday in which its members strongly resented the closure of mobile internet services for over three months. They said that people of Jammu and Kashmir are suffering a lot in the absence of internet services with studies of the children and business of traders being worst affected.

President Brahmin Sabha Pt Narender Sharma, Councilor Municipal Committee Nowshera Vijay Bakshi, Ashok Kumar Sharma, Gopal Sharma, Pradeep Sharma, Ved Prakash and others flayed the Central Government for harassing the public of Jammu and Kashmir even after the normalization of situation in the newly created Union Territories. They said that over 104 days have passed that the people were deprived of this much needed service adding that though there was more calm in J and K after withdrawal of its special status but continued closure of internet by itself is a wrong message to the world of no calm in the Union Territories.

The participants of the meeting appealed to the Central Government to restore the Internet services without any further delay.