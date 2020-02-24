Brahman Sabha to discuss issues on March 8

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: In a meeting of Brahman Sabha Nowshera held under its President Pt Narender Sharma the participants decided to hold an important meeting of office bearers and members to discuss some important issues related to the Sabha. President Pt. Narender Sharma has appealed to the members and office bearers of the Sabha to participate in the meeting falling on March 8, 2020. Others who spoke include Suresh Sharma, Bhisham Sharma, Gopal, Narender Sharma and others.