Brahma-Gyan

The difference between ‘Isvara’ and ‘Bhagwan’ is that the former indicates formless Supreme energy while the latter is in the form of a human being with higher consciousness.

‘I am That’ refers to the subject of formlessness nearest to being ‘Aham Brahmasmi’ as that Supreme energy, which you already are. However, we keep seeking mystification from the objective self of our body and mind, which you are not. Brahman is that aware energy, the presence of which brings life into every living creature. There is none other than Brahman, the ultimate knowledge we need to know about the true self.

Brahman is that infinite absolute energy from which everything appears and disappears, in which everything is sustained and retained.

Vedanta speaks about the knowledge of the Self, which is already there. It is the presence of that being-ness in waves of aware energy, which makes your mind and body aware and conscious in order to experience and realize what life in relativities with duality is all about.

The human mind seeking for something makes efforts to experience meditation, yoga, zen etc., but these are only applied psychology to discipline the mind. Such realisations take one only towards the periphery of your inner Self.

The center being the soul/spirit always remains realized and needs no further realization from the mind. It simply watches the cognitive mind in all its experiencing and realizing. It is that Self-looker, Sakshi or the Witnessing self, which knows but is yet to discover itself. Be a constant dispassionate watcher and go deep into the inner realms of who you truly are.

You will come across many who have knowledge of this eternal inner Self, but do not understand in its entirety. You are that Isvara, who is the cause of this whole universe, since it is because of ‘you’ that the cosmos exists. Hence this eternal knowledge cannot be experienced and realised by the mind, it can only be understood. Knowledge can be imparted in many ways, but the understanding of that knowledge differs from one person to another.

Understanding is the foremost and predominant factor, which besides intellect, requires a certain degree of intelligence. It is through understanding that one deciphers to determine and know that he is ‘Isvara’ himself. It requires only awakening and no further knowledge, experience or realisation. Knowledge is for the mind and not for that spirit lying dormant within.

In every situation, the mind and body presents a relative role, say of a father, son or friend, master, husband etc., all in one composite form. He forgets who he truly is, thus remaining anxious, insecure and confused. Mind besides psychology and physiology is also required to know its own master, which he already is, but is yet to discover. One who understands ‘brahma-gyan’ secures Brahman making you effortlessly awaken and transform. It is this ultimate knowledge, which brings science and spirituality as one, and not two.