Boys outshine girls in class XII winter zone overall merit

Sanjay Sharma

JAMMU: Boys outshined Girls in merit list by securing top slots in all the disciplines of class 12th, results of winter zone which were declared by Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on Wednesday. Of 39 positions in Science, Arts and Commerce, boys got 23 slots.Praiseworthily, the toppers come mostly from government schools. Of the 39 positions, government schools claimed 30 slots while the remaining nine went to the private schools.In Science stream, Dheeraj Rukwal of Shaheen Public Higher Secondary School, Doda secured first position with 483 marks (96.6 per cent). Second position was secured by Arjamand Jehan of Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS), Kishtwar with 479 marks (95.8 per cent) while Samyia Anand of Vijay Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Bani and Vinay Sharma of Ex-Servicemen Public Higher Secondary School, Thathri jointly secured third position with 478 marks (95.6 per cent) each. Seerat Shapoo of GGHSS, Bhadarwah got fourth position with 477 marks (95.4 per cent) while fifth position was secured by Keshav Jasrotia of GHSS, Lowang with 471 marks (94.2 per cent) whereas Iram Sabha of GGHSS Thathri and Mehrun Nisa of Green Model Higher Secondary School, Doda jointly secured third position with 470 marks (94.0 per cent) each. Aditya of GHSS, Bani got seventh position with 469 marks (93.8 per cent) while eighth position was shared by Raj Singh of GHSS Boys, Kishtwar, Rukhshanda Sehar of GGHSS Surankote, Poonch Tehani Shabir of Shaheen Public HSS, Doda with 468 marks (93.6 per cent) each while Dhriti Sharma of GHSS, Ramban, Tabish Butt of Green Model HSS, Doda, Vabhav Kotwal of GHSS Boys, Bhadarwah and Wadiyat Ur Rasool of Islamia Faridiya Higher Secondary School, Kishtwar secured ninth position with 467 marks (93.6 per cent) each. Aryan Ajay Sen of Green Model HSS, Doda and Nikhil Sharma of Ex-Servicemen Public HSS, Thathri shared tenth position with 466 marks (93.2 per cent).In Arts discipline, Rajesh Singh Bali of GHSS Batote, Sonia Devi of GHSS Ramban and Muzamil Aijaz, GHSS Boys Kishtwar secured first, second and third positions with 455 (91.0 per cent), 446 (89.2 per cent) and 445 (89.0 per cent) marks respectively. Neesha Sharma of GGHSS, Doda secured fourth position with 444 marks (88.8 per cent) while Arjun Singh of GHSS, Bani, Versha Devi of GGHSS, Bhadarwah and Ajaz Ahmed of GHSS Boys, Doda secured fifth, sixth and seventh positions with 439 (87.8 per cent), 435 (87.0 per cent) and 434 (86.8 per cent) marks respectively. Harash Katoch of GHSS, Khellani Doda and Nazma Shabir of GGHSS, Kishtwar shared eighth position with 433 (86.6 per cent) marks each while Nitan Sharma of GHSS, Philler secured ninth position with 432 (86.4 per cent) marks and tenth position went to Parveet Singh of GHSS Chenani, Udhampur with 431 ( 86.2 per cent) marks. In Commerce stream, Kashif Ashraf, Ariful Hassan and Ashish B Ram of GHSS Boys, Banihal secured first, second and third position with 448 (89.6 per cent), 417 (83.4 per cent) and 385 (77.0 per cent) marks respectively while fourth position was secured by Gibran Rabbani of GHSS Boys, Doda with 360 (72.0 per cent) marks and Anshu Devi of GHSS Ghat, Doda got fifth position with 353 (70.6 per cent) marks. Sachin Kumar of GHSS Boys, Doda, Sapna Devi of GHSS Ghat, Doda and Mehak Verma of GHSS Sudhmahadev secured sixth, seventh and eighth positions with 352 (70.4 per cent), 349 (69.8 per cent) and 343 (68.6 per cent) marks respectively while Mohinder Kumar of GHSS Sudhmahadev and Ubaid Irshad Waza of GHSS Boys, Kishtwar got ninth and tenth positions with 340 (68.0 per cent) and 339 (67.8 per cent) marks respectively. Of the total students, 650 got distinction, while 2,017, 2,255 and 378 secured first, second and third divisions respectively.Topper students credited their teachers and parents for the success, anticipating that they want to shine in every sphere of life.

RESULT Higher Secondary Part Two Annual 2017 (Regular) Jammu (Winter Zone)