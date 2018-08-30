Boycott local bodies, panchayat elections: Geelani

Srinagar: Hardline Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani today asked people to boycott the upcoming local bodies and panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Participation in these elections tantamount to treason with the blood of martyrs. Indian authorities are misleading world community by portraying people’s participation in elections as a verdict in their favour,” Geelani said in a statement.
He appealed people to boycott all the forthcoming elections including Assembly or Parliament polls. (PTI)
