Boy kidnapped

State Times News JAMMU: A boy has been kidnapped from Malik Market on Sunday. As per the details, Anil Chouhan, resident of Malik Market lodged a complaint that his son Ajay Kumar went out for playing but didn’t return back. Police has registered a case and efforts are on to trace the boy.
