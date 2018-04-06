Boy held for raping 6-year-old girl in Ramban: Police

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: A minor boy has been apprehended for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Ramban district, police said on Thursday.

The boy has been charged under Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) Section 376 and sent to a juvenile home in R S Pura on court orders, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Tousief Rishi said. Rishi said the boy was apprehended following a complaint by the girl’s father. The father alleged that the boy raped her on Wednesday, when she was playing in the neighbourhood.

An investigation was underway, Rishi added.