Boy electrocuted

State Times News AKHNOOR: A boy was electrocuted in a school at Akhnoor on Saturday. As per the details, Jeet Mohan Singh, resident of Bihar, at present staying in Akhnoor, who was engaged in labour work along with his parents received electric shock while taking water from a fridge installed in school. He died on the spot. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Priyanka Chopra the only ‘desi girl’, no one can take her place: Parineeti
Tyrese Gibson to headline thriller ‘Inside Game’
Public education must to mitigate CVD burden: Dr Sushil
BJP launches membership drive in Delhi, Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins party
Tanushree Dutta opposes police claim of no proof to prosecute Patekar
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper