Boy dies after falling from rock

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: An eleven years old boy identified as Mohammad Irfan, son of Nazakat Ali, resident of Gagrote, Nowshera died on Thursday after falling from a rock.

According to information, the boy as usual took his sheep and goats to the forest area for grazing and there he fell down from a rock and died on the spot.

He was shifted to Sub District Hospital Nowshera where he was declared by the doctors to have been brought dead.

The body was later handed over to his parents after conducting his postmortem.