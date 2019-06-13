Boxing trials on June 18, 19

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Amateur Boxing Association shall be holding selection trials to raise State team for the upcoming Sub Junior Men National Boxing Championship to be held at Rohtak in Haryana. The trials shall be held on June 18 and 19, 2019 at Boxing Ring, MA Stadium, here. The selected boxers are attending the coaching camp prior to the participation in the aforesaid championship. The interested boxers have been advised to report to Boxing Coach, Anil Wadhera on or before June 17, 2019 with Aadhaar Card, date of birth certificate, four photographs with white background, a handout issued here on Thursday said.
