Boxer Amit enters Asian Games semis, assured of medal

Jakarta: Indian boxer Amit Panghal (49kg) advanced to the semifinals to assure himself of a maiden medal at the Asian Games here today.
The Armyman, who is a Commonwealth Games silver-medallist, defeated South Korea’s Kim Jang Ryong 5-0 with a thoroughly dominating performance to enter the last-four stage where he will take on Filipino Carlo Paalam.
In the boxing competition, semifinalists are entitled to bronze medals.
The 22-year-old from Haryana, making his debut at the Games, intimidated his 20-year-old opponent, using his right straights to good effect.
On the other hand, the Korean, despite being a southpaw and the taller of two, simply withdrew after a decent show in the opening three minutes.
Amit was brilliant with his footwork, moving around craftily to exhaust his rival, who looked unsure for most of the bout.
It has been a brilliant year for the Indian, who won back-to-back gold medals at the inaugural India Open and the prestigious Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria.
This was followed by a silver at the Gold Coast CWG in April. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Imtiaz Ali brings out the best in every actor, love to work with him: Pooja Hegde
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Cirque De Soleil give breathtaking closure to LFW Winter/Festive 2018
I always feel like an outsider: Shruti Haasan
Advisor Kumar urges film fraternity to revive its ‘old connection’
Fatherhood has made me less self-oriented: Shahid Kapoor
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper