Bovine smuggling bid foiled

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Kathua Police on Thursday foiled a bid of bovine smuggling and rescued bovines but smugglers fled from the spot. As per details, Police during Naka checking intercepted a truck. During checking, the truck was found loaded with bovines. The smugglers managed to flee from the spot leaving the truck. Police has seized the truck and started investigation in the matter.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Not easy to swim against the tide in Bollywood: Emraan Hashmi
Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh to team up for family comedy
Health camp organised at Ved Mandir
Every second matters during heart attack: Dr Sushil
Congenital heart problems can be detected before birth: Dr Rajat
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper