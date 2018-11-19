Bovine smuggler detained under PSA

STATE TIMES NEWS
RAJOURI: For notorious activities in bovine smuggling, Rajouri Police booked and detained a bovine smuggler on the detention orders issued by District Magistrate Rajouri. Accused namely Mohammad Amin son of Mohammad Dhabi is a resident of Badhoon village of Rajouri. Accused stands booked in a number of cases including FIR No 159/2017 under section 188/ RPC, 3 PCA Act of Police Station Rajouri, FIR No 563/2017 under section 188/ RPC, 3 PCA Act of Police Station Rajouri and FIR No 180/2018 under section 188 RPC, 3 PCA Act of Police Station Rajouri.
During recent exercise, he was found involved in notorious activities of bovine smuggling and thus becoming a threat to peaceful atmosphere forcing authorities to detain him under Public Safety Act. A dossier for his detention was submitted to DM Rajouri by SSP Rajouri who in turn issued the order which was implemented today by a team of police headed by SHO Rajouri Ajaz Haider under the supervision of DySP Headquarters Govind Rattan. He has been lodged in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu. Earlier also, a notorious bovine smuggler was detained under PSA a week ago.
