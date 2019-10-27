BOSE Exams: Change in examination centres

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: As per a J&K BOSE branch office Sumbal’s communiqué, the examination centres at Govt. HSS Sumbal under Center No’s 2613/HSE-II & 2614/HSE-II for upcoming 12th class examination (Annual Regular, Session 2019), have been shifted to Army Goodwill School Hajin-A and Hajin-B respectively.