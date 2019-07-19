Border villagers demand bridge on Bhawani Nallah

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: The border villagers held a meeting under the chairmanship of Sarpanch Bhawani, Sunil Kumar in which the participants demanded the construction of bridge over Bhawani Nallah. The villagers said that even after normal rainfall the Nallah gets flooded and the passenger vehicles and the pedestrians have to wait on the banks till the Nallah recedes. They appealed to the administration to take up the case with GREF for early construction of bridge on this Nallah. Prominent among those present include Subash Chander, Pritam Das, Capt Jang Bahadur, Tilak Raj and Ashok Kumar.