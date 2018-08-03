Share Share 0 Share 0

India-Pakistan border trade from the Chakan da Bagh in Poonch District of Jammu and Kashmir has always been a trade of contentions. The trade point has been a transit place for Hawala money, narcotics and contraband. Cross LoC trade has been the main funnel for cash flow to keep Kashmir unrest and terrorism alive. The falling apart of BJP-PDP coalition has also brought cross-border crimes. There has been a decline in infiltration from neighbouring country same is the case of violence in Kashmir touching a low ebb as the fund flow remains a major issue for such nefarious activities. Over 300 firms involved in cross-border trade are under National Investigation Agency (NIA) for various charges alleging transfer of funds from across the border, fueling terror networks etc. The trade, started as a politico- emotional venture, has not benefitted India in terms of revenue generation. It is more to appease the Kashmiri sentiments of being nearer to Pakistan and the worst is many goods transacted are not locally produced. According to the cross-LoC trade agreement between India and Pakistan, products grown in both sides of Jammu and Kashmir will be exchanged under the barter system. The products include California almonds, that is grown in parts of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. During the NIA searches, documents related to exchange of California almonds were also seized. Both cross border travel and trade have remained under the cloud of uncertainty for a long time. The bilateral trade was suspended on July 25 after the J&K Police recovered 66.5-kg heroin from a truck at the Salambad check post at Uri in Baramulla District on the Muzaffarabad-Srinagar highway. The fact that the route has been used for shuttling narcotics and Hawala money has even been acknowledged by Central and State Governments. In general the trade has not helped in boosting the local industry nor has it helped in creating jobs the two most needed economic aspects-but has helped in spurting terrorism in India.