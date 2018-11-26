Border residents waiting for bunkers for safety during shelling

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: The frontier districts of Rajouri and Poonch, which are constantly facing the brunt of ‘unprovoked’ shelling from Pakistan side, are yet to see start of construction work of bunkers on ground zero.

According to official sources, even after allotting the tenders to local contractors few months ago, the Public Works Department (Roads and Buildings) practically failed to start the work.

Gap between the actual cost of bunkers and proposed cost forced contractors to take up the issue with the concerned authorities at the district level for rate revision.

SPECIAL REPORT

While the process of rate fixation is still going on, the hapless border residents continue to wait for the safety bunkers in and around their villages to ensure their safety at the time of cross border shelling.

According to official sources around 5,000 bunkers are supposed to be constructed in Rajouri and about 2,000 in Poonch.

According to official sources, “The Deputy Commissioners of both these frontier districts are on the job and working towards fixing the new rates by incorporating ‘cost of head load'”.

It is learnt soon after these rates are fixed fresh tenders would be floated to allot the construction work of bunkers. Meanwhile, the situation is no different along the plain areas of Jammu region.

Work on bunker construction is going on at snail’s pace in Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts.

Out of an estimated number of 3,300 bunkers, work is currently started on 250 bunkers (individual) and 40 community bunkers in Kathua. The exact number of bunkers constructed in Jammu district could not be ascertained but work on some bunkers along RS Pura, Arnia is going on. Similarly, work is on in Samba but the pace is slow in this districts too.

Recently, the concerned Executive Engineer had issued notices to some contractors who are yet to start work on the project in Kathua district.

As per the notice, the contractors were warned by the concerned agency to start work within seven days or else the government would be forced to go for fresh tendering. At present the Chief Secretary is personally monitoring the work of bunker construction.

In January 2018, the union government had sanctioned 14,460 community and individual bunkers at a cost of Rs 415.73 crore for border residents facing Pakistani shelling in Jammu division. A total of 13,029 individual bunkers and 1,431 community bunkers were sanctioned to accommodate border residents during cross border firing.