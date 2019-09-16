Border people demand SRTC bus service

STATE TIMES NEWS NOWSHERA: The border people of village Bhawani held a meeting under their Sarpanch Sunil Kumar Choudhary in which they appealed to the Government to depute SRTC buses to ply in this border area for better service. They said that the private matadors and buses do not stick to the timings and their children particularly the girl students are not able to reach their schools in time. They said that these buses should cover the entire border area including Bhawani, Sher Makri, Sarya, Jhangar, Kalsian, etc. Prominent among those present in the meeting include Sarpanch Ashok Kumar, Sarpanch Anita Sharma and several Panchs.
