Border dwellers celebrated abrogation of Art 370: Jugal

AKHNOOR: Jugal Kishore Sharma, BJP Member of Parliament Lok Sabha Jammu Poonch Parliamentary Constituency along with Ex MLA Krishan Bhagat, MLC Pardeep Sharma and Senior Leaders BJP visited village Pargwal in Chamb constituency and held Sammellan to celebrate abrogation of article 370 by Border Residents of Pargwal Area.

People in large number, party workers and West Pakistan Refugee Action Committee welcomed Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma and held road show to celebrate abrogation of article 370 & 35A from Jammu Kashmir .

Jugal Kishore Sharma Member of Parliament while addressing the gathering said that most of the West Pakistan Refugees are situated along the border area and due to article 370 in State they get deprived off their fundamental rights. They get set back in education and other services due to article 370.They not even get identity of permanent citizens in state. But now due to abrogation of article 370 & 35A from Jammu Kashmir state they will now get permanent citizenship rights. They are not now refugees but citizens of India. Member of Parliament said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah has taken a historic decision and this will change the figure and face of the state. Border people will now get all the facilities and every corner get developed. He added that this celebration can be seen not in every home but in every heart who was victim of article 370.He said that NC, Congress & PDP are still opposing this decision but this great decision will further led state to the great heights.

Dr Krishan Bhagat Ex Mla Chamb Constituency & Pardeep Sharma MLC J&K thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Jugal Kishore Member of Parliament and BJP Government in center to take this decision to uplift every class and said that on 05th of August 2019 this curse put to an end by Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the vote of BJP Member of Parliaments.

Labha Ram Gandhi President WPR Action Committee greeted Member of Parliament and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government to take bold step in his government.

Mahamandleshwar Swami Rameshwar Dass Ji also gave his blessings to the people and asked to remain united .

State Media Secretary BJP Suraj Singh, State SC Morcha BJP Jagdish Bhagat, Prabhari Prem Gupta, District President BJP Manmohan Singh, Mandal Presidents Ramesh Khajuria,GS Chib, Jai Singh, Pawan Gupta, WPRAC VP Sukdev Singh Manhas, WPRAC District Akhnoor Lal Singh, Shamsher Singh, Chaju Singh, Bishamber Singh, Jagdish Singh, Jaswant Singh, Sarpanchs and Panchs and others also present at the occasion.