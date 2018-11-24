Border District Hospital now offers trauma care

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Raja Sukhdav Singh District Hospital Poonch is offering high quality trauma care to injured in the city. Earlier patients requiring trauma care were referred to Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu.

Six youths who left for the Ziarat of Sain Mira Sahib, Poonch, unfortunately met with a tragic accident enroute and three of them suffered serious injuries including multiple fractures in their legs and arms. The victims were immediately brought to Raja Sukhdev Singh District Hospital Poonch and on arrival the disaster management team which included consultant Orthopaedic Dr Manjeet Singh, Consultant Surgery Dr R.K Bhagat, Consultant Anesthesia Dr Mohkam Din and paramedics attended the victims. Three of them who had received minor injuries were discharged the next day while other three whose condition was serious, were successfully operated upon for their multiple fractures by Dr Manjeet Singh.

Dr Manjeet Singh thanked the CMO Dr Mumtaz Bhatti and MS DH Poonch for providing all the necessary equipments and necessary support to carry out such advanced surgeries in the hospital.