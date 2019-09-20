Bootlegger nabbed with illicit liquor

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: Police on Thursday nabbed a bootlegger and recovered 12 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession.

As per the details, Katra Police apprehended one person namely Shamsher Singh, son of Thakur Singh, resident of village Pardhal, Tehsil Katra District Reasi from Police Check Post Ballini alongwith vehicle (JK14B-4163) coming towards Katra town and police recovered 12 bottles of liquor from his possession.

On this the accused person was arrested and a case vide FIR No 213/2019 under Sections 188 RPC was registered against him at Police Station Katra.

The arrest and recovery has been made by SHO Police Station Katra Inspr. Pardeep Gupta Police Station Katra under the supervision of SDPO Katra Vivek Shekhar, ASP Katra Naresh Singh and overall supervision of SSP Reasi Rashmi Wazir.