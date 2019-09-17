Bootlegger nabbed with illicit liquor

STATE TIMES NEWS UDHAMPUR: Police on Monday detained a bootlegger and recovered 84 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession. As per the details, Majalta Police during Naka checking intercepted a Van and during checking recovered 84 bottles of illicit liquor. The driver identified as Amar Chand, resident of Majalta was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against him.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Long way to go: Deepika Padukone on mental health awareness
Why should you erase unnecessary ‘sorry’ from your dictionary!
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 15TH –– 21TH SEPTEMBER 2019
Actor Aamir Khan, Div Com Ladakh discuss Water Conservation measures
Workshop on ‘Importance of Nutrition for Better Health’ held
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper