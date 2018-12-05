Bootlegger nabbed with 50 bottles of liquor

STATE TIMES NEWS
JHAJJAR KOTLI: Police on Wednesday arrested a bootlegger and recovered 50 bottles of liquor from his possession.
As per details, on a tip off police laid a Naka at intercepted a person. During search police recovered 50 bottles of liquor from his possession. The accused identified as Naresh Singh resident of Jindrah was arrested and a case under relevant section of law was registered against him.
