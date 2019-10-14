Bootlegger nabbed with 40 bottles of Desi liquor

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Police on Monday arrested a bootlegger and recovered 40 bottles of Desi liquor from his possession.

As per the details, a team from Police Station Reasi headed by SI Qamar Din under the supervision of Inspector Ashwani Sharma SHO Police Station Reasi, Vaseem Mehmood DySP Hqrs. Reasi and Shiv Kumar Singh Addl SP Reasi, acting on a specific input, laid a special Naka near IRP Chowk Reasi and during checking/frisking, intercepted one Swift Car (JK02 8069) driven by Raj Kumar, son of Chuni Lal, resident of Saldi Tehsil Katra District, plying from Reasi towards Katra and during search, recovered 40 bottles of Desi liquor from the possession of Raj Kumar, son of Chuni Lal, resident of Saldi Tehsil Katra District.

The accused person has been arrested and a case vide FIR No. 183/2019 under section 48-A Act was registered against him at Police Station Reasi.