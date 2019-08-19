Bootlegger nabbed with 30 bottles of illicit liquor

State Times News JAMMU: Police on Sunday nabbed a bootlegger and recovered 30 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession. As per the details, Kanachak police during Naka in the area intercepted a man and recovered 30 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession. The accused identified as Ravi Kumar, resident of Jaswa was arrested and a case under relevant section of law registered against him.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Religion and science don’t have to be divorced: Vidya Balan
Making ‘Mission Mangal’ was a big risk: Akshay Kumar
Walkathon held on ‘Healthy Aging, Strong Bones’
‘Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar’: Penguin announces book on Indian cinema legend
‘Change is inevitable’: Miley addresses split from Liam
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper