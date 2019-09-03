Bootlegger nabbed

State Times News

KATRA: Police on Monday detained a bootlegger at Katra and seized 60 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession.

As per the details, Katra Police apprehended one person namely Ashok Kumar, son of Ram Chand, resident of village Agharjitto, Tehsil Katra District Reasi from Police Check Post (PCP) Balni while he was coming towards Katra town and recovered 60 quarters of illicit liquor from his possession.

The accused person was arrested and a case vide FIR No 205/2019 under Section 48-A Excise Act, 188 RPC was registered against him at Police Station Katra.

The arrest and recovery has been made by SHO Police Station Katra Inspr. Pardeep Gupta assisted by ASI Mohd Ashraf Incharge PCP Balni under the supervision of SDPO Katra Vivek Shekhar, ASP Katra Naresh Singh and overall supervision of SSP Reasi Rashmi Wazir.