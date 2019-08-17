Bootlegger held

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Police on Friday nabbed a bootlegger and recovered 32 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession. As per the details, Domana Police on a tip off raided a suspected location and nabbed a person while selling illicit liquor. The accused identified as Shamsher Lal, resident of Marh was arrested and police seized 32 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession. A case under relevant sections of law was registered against him.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Walkathon held on ‘Healthy Aging, Strong Bones’
‘Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar’: Penguin announces book on Indian cinema legend
‘Change is inevitable’: Miley addresses split from Liam
Mika Singh’s performance at Karachi wedding sparks outrage
Rajini hails Shah for Kashmir initiative
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper