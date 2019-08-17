Bootlegger held

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Friday nabbed a bootlegger and recovered 32 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession.

As per the details, Domana Police on a tip off raided a suspected location and nabbed a person while selling illicit liquor. The accused identified as Shamsher Lal, resident of Marh was arrested and police seized 32 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession. A case under relevant sections of law was registered against him.