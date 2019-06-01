Bootlegger held with liquor

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Friday arrested a bootlegger from Bishnah area and recovered 70 bottles of liquor from his possession.

A case has been registered in this regard by the Police and further investigation started.

According to reports, a Police party, during routine checking at a Naka at Mandi Chowk intercepted a car. During checking, police recovered 70 bottles of liquor from the car. The driver of the car was arrested on the spot.

He has been identified as Ravi Sharma resident of Deoli. Police has registered a case against him under relevant sections and initiated further action.