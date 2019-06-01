Bootlegger held with liquor

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Police on Friday arrested a bootlegger from Bishnah
area and recovered 70 bottles of liquor from his possession.
A case has been
registered in this regard by the Police and further investigation started.
According to reports, a Police party, during routine
checking at a Naka at Mandi Chowk intercepted a car. During checking, police
recovered 70 bottles of liquor from the car. The driver of the car was arrested
on the spot.
He has been identified as Ravi Sharma resident of Deoli.
Police has registered a case against him under relevant sections and initiated
further action.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Stranger Things 3’ will be moving, unexpected, says David Harbour
Moby accuses Natalie Portman of lying, shares photo evidence to support his dating claims
Healthy eating mistakes that are making you FAT
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged
Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman come together for Netflix special
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper