Bootlegger held with 45 pouches of liquor

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: Police on Wednesday arrested a bootlegger and recovered 45 pouches of illicit liquor at Chinar Morh area of District Doda on Wednesday.

According to reports, on a specific information a police party led by SI Yog Raj under the Supervision of DySP Hqrs Doda Iftkhar Ahmed and SSP Doda Mohammad Shabir laid a Naka at Chinar Morh and arrested one person along with 45 pouches of illicit liquor. The accused has been identified as Pawan Kumar Son of Gori Lal Resident of Gwalot, Doda.

He was arrested and a case vide FIR No 71/2018 under section 48-A Excise Act was registered against him at Police Station Doda.