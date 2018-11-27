Bootlegger held with 38 quarters of liquor

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Police on Monday arrested a bootlegger and recovered 38 quarters of liquor from his possession.

As per the details, on the directions of SSP Ramban Anita Sharma, a police party led by In-Charge Police Post Patnitop SI Vikram Manhas accompanied SHO Batote Insp. Nazir Ahmed under supervision of DySP HQ Ramban Asgar Malik and under close supervision of Adll. SP Sanjay Parihar laid a surprise Naka on Patnitop-Sanasar road. During checking and frisking, one suspected person carrying a bag started escaping from the spot to avoid checking, but was chased and apprehended. On search recovered, 38 quarters of liquor from the bag which he was carrying. The suspected person identified as Kailash Chand son of Shantu Ram resident of Chakwa, Batote distt. Ramban was arrested and a case vide FIR no.120/18 under section 48(A) of Excise Act was registered against him.