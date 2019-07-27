Bootlegger held, illicit liquor recovered

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Police arrested a bootlegger at a checkpoint established near Bishembar Nagar here and recovered illicit liquor from his possession. Officers at the checkpoint intercepted a Tavera vehicle bearing registration number JK03C 1121. On checking, 43 bottles of illicit liquor was recovered from the possession of Mohammad Altaf Ganai, son of Abdul Gani Ganai, resident of Mattan Anantnag.

He has been taken to Police Station Khanyar where he remains in custody.

Officers at the checkpoint have also seized the vehicle. Police has registered a case vide FIR No. 40/2019 under relevant sections of law and initiated investigation in the matter.