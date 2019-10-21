Bootlegger arrested with Desi liquor

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Police on Monday nabbed a bootlegger and recovered 26 bottles of liquor from his possession. As per the details, during intervening night of October 20-21, 2019 night, a party of Police Station Reasi leaded by ASI Mohd Aslam during patrolling duty at IRP Chowk Reasi, intercepted a person namely Chain Singh, son of Shiv Dass, resident of Landher Dhanduta, Tehsil Pancheri District Udhampur who was on its way to Katra from Reasi at IRP Chowk and during frisking a bag full of 26 quarters of Desi liquor was recovered from him. He was arrested and a case vide FIR No.187/2019 under section 48(A) Excise Act was registered against him at Police Station Reasi. The whole operation was conducted under the supervision of Waseem Mehmood, DySP Hqrs Reasi and Shiv Kumar Chauhan Addl.SP Reasi and under the command of Rashmi Wazir, SSP Reasi.