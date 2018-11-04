Bootlegger arrested with 86 bottles of country liquor

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA/MENDHAR: Police on Sunday arrested three bootleggers and recovered 86 country liquor bottles from their possession.

As per the details, acting swiftly on a tipoff , a police team headed by SI Mohinder Singh under the directions of Inspector Amit Sangra SHO Police Station Rajbagh conducted raid at Garnari link road and apprehended one person namely Yash Paul son of Mansa Ram resident of Garnari Marheen and recovered 45 country liquor bottles from his possession. He was arrested and a case vide FIR No 251/2018 under section 48(F) Excise Act was registered against him.

Meanwhile, a police team headed by ASI Thakur Dass under the directions of Inspector Devinder Singh SHO PS Kathua conducted raid near Mehta Palace Kalibari on NH and apprehended one person namely Vinod Sharma son of Om Parkash resident of village Uttri Kathua and recovered 20 country liquor bottles from his possession. He was arrested and a case vide FIR No 406/2018 under section 48(F) Excise Act was registered against him.

In another incident, based on a specific information a team of Police Station Mendhar led by Incharge SHO SI Showqet Amin Khan under the supervision of SDPO Mendhar Neeraj Padyar and under overall supervision of SSP Poonch Rajiv Pandey apprehended a person namely Amit Kumar son of Sunil Kumar resident of Mendhar and succeeded in recovery of 21 bottles of illicit Desi liquor from his possession. He was arrested and a case vide FIR No. 186/2018 under section 48 (A) Excise Act was registered at Police Station Mendhar against him.